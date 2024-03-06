Janhvi Kapoor to star alongside Ram Charan in tentatively titled ‘RC 16’
Production company Mythri Movie Makers welcomed the actress on board on X (formerly called Twitter), and wished her a happy birthday.
MUMBAI: On Janhvi Kapoor’s 27th birthday on Wednesday, it was announced that the actress will be featuring alongside star Ram Charan in the tentatively titled pan-India film ‘RC 16’.
“Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerising #JanhviKapoor #RamCharanRevolts Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @RathnaveluDop @artkolla @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings.”
The entertainer, which is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made his debut with 'Uppena', is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and produced under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. The music is given by A.R. Rahman.