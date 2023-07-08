Jackson deletes pics of girlfriend Palmer after he returns to social media

LOS ANGELES: After a brief hiatus, Darius Daulton Jackson returned to social media and deleted all photos of his girlfriend and American actor Keke Palmer, Page Six reported.

Although the 'Nope' singer is no longer visible on Jackson's Instagram feed, photos of their son, Leodis, remain.

Jackson deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts after receiving backlash for criticising Palmer's outfit at a recent Usher concert.

"It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he tweeted Wednesday, alongside a viral video of Palmer being serenaded by the R&B singer with a rendition of his hit "There Goes My Baby." Despite the backlash, the former fitness instructor increased his commentary, as per Page Six.

All of Jackson's tweets, including the one announcing his triumphant return, remain on his page. Palmer hasn't responded directly to her beau's remarks, but she did appear to poke fun at him when she shared a carousel of photos of her risque outfit and joked, "I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late."

It's unclear whether Palmer and Jackson are still in a romantic relationship. It's also unclear when the couple started dating, as they only made their relationship public in mid-2021.

The 'Alice' actor revealed her pregnancy while hosting "Saturday Night Live" in December 2022. "It's bad when people spread rumours about you y'all on the internet, but it's even worse when they're true," she joked on stage.

Palmer and Jackson welcomed their son, Leodis Andrelton Jackson on February 25, 2023, after posing for a stunning maternity shoot together.