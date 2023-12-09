Jackie Shroff on board VJS-Manikandan's series

CHENNAI: Earlier this year, Vijay Sethupathi and filmmaker M Manikandan joined hands for the third time for a web series that will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar. While the official announcement was made by the makers, the cast of the series wasn’t unveiled. The latest news we hear from the camp is that Jackie Shroff has joined the team to play an important role in the series. A source close to the unit told DT Next, “Initially Malayalam superstar Mammootty was approached to play the role. However, he opted out of the team and now Jackie Shroff has been roped in for the character. He will be joining the team in the next schedule.”

Jackie Shroff

The shooting of the series is taking place in and around Manikandan’s hometown Usilampatti. “The team has already completed two to three schedules and will resume the shoot this month. The entire series is set against the town’s backdrop.”

Produced by 7C’s Entertainment Pvt Ltd (P Arumugakumar), the project will have music by Rajesh Murugesan of Neram, Gold and Appatha fame, and cinematography by Shanmugasundaram. B Ajith Kumar is the editor of the project and Immanuel Jackson is its art director. The team is expected to announce the entire cast in the coming weeks.