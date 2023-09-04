It's unique storyline intrigued me to play Chiku: Saahil Uppal on 'Pandya Store'

NEW DELHI: Actor Saahil Uppal, who has been roped in to play the character of 'Chiku' in the show 'Pandya Store', said his focus is on portraying the character with sincerity and dedication.

'Pandya Store' has been winning the audience's hearts with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav are the lead characters in the show. Post its recent leap, the current track revolves around the wedding track of Dhaval and Natasha where the Pandyas and Makwanas are in full swing and in a celebration mood.

Saahil shares: "Pandya Store is different from other shows and I am delighted to be a part of it. My focus is on portraying my character with sincerity and dedication. The show has a unique storyline and plot which intrigued me to play Chiku."

"I hope the audience showers my character Chiku and me with the same love and appreciation that they have been garnering on the show," he added.

It will be intriguing to witness the drama that unfolds with the entry of Saahil into the show and what twists and turns will be created in Dhaval and Natasha's lives.

Produced by Sphere Origins, 'Pandya Store' airs on a popular TV channel.

Sahil made his acting debut with 'P.S. I Hate You' where he played Kabeer. He is best known for his portrayal of Kunal Singh Chauhan in 'Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman'. He is also known for playing Vedant Bansal in 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' and Omkar Shukla in 'Pinjara Khubsurti Ka'.