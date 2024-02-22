It's a wrap for TVF's 'Gullak Season 4'

MUMBAI: Makers of the popular show 'Gullak' have finally completed the shooting for its fourth season.

Taking to Instagram, director Shreyansh Pandey shared a post that he captioned, "Gullak S4, it's a wrap. Har Har Mahadev."

He shared a picture of the entire crew members of 'Gullak Season 4' that reads, "Tired bodies, happy souls, smiling faces and a lot of memories. That's how we wrapped up."

Soon after he shared the post, fans of the popular show swamped down the comment section and shared their excitement.



"Waiting for it," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "Can't wait for some nostalgic, soothing, comfort watch."

The previous seasons beautifully presented the small nuances of the daily life of a middle-class family. Bringing the story of a family, the show dwells on different emotions. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, the show is one of the most loved web series among the audience.

The show stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar playing the lead roles.

The earlier seasons of 'Gullak' received positive responses from the audiences. Jameel Khan is known for his performances in films like 'Mission Raniganj', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', '14 Phere', 'Badmaash Company', and others.