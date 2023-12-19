It's a wrap for Kajol, Kriti Sanon's 'Do Patti'

MUMBAI: Actors Kajol and Kriti Sanon have finished shooting for their film 'Do Patti'. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement. The thriller is also the maiden project as a producer for writer Kanika Dhillon and actor Kriti Sanon.

The official release date of 'Do Patti' is still awaited. It will be out on Netflix.

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'. Earlier, sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after 'Tribhanga' and 'Lust Stories 2', this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti."

"The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting, as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe.

'Do Patti' has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders," Kajol added.