“It’s a song for all broken hearts,” says Ali about ‘Hai Kahaan’

MUMBAI: Actor, anchor, and music producer Ali Merchant, talked about his shooting experience for the latest music video, ‘Hai Kahaan’ and also shared some BTS moments from the sets.

He said, “I said yes to this song because when I heard the concept, it felt so beautiful and has all the live elements that a music video must have, and also because the band that has worked on it is super talented and has some of the best artists from Dubai, and the director of this song, Aziz, is also one of the best.”

Ali is known for his roles in serials like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’, ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’, and ‘Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha’. He was also seen in the reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

Ali added, “It’s a pretty song that will melt the listener’s heart, and the way it has been projected is so amazing that anyone can easily relate to it. The music video is shot with lots of effort, and to make it look more authentic, the makers have kept each frame very real, which gives a wholesome, real vibe to this music video. And as the whole music video was shot in Dubai, we have taken some of the master shots in very beautiful locations all over Dubai, which will surely leave the viewers stunned.”

He continued, “It’s a song for all the broken hearts, which will revive the essence of their past love, and as this song has so many emotional and heartfelt moments, that is kind of a cherry on the cake in the music video. “

Ali also shared some on-set memories while shooting the music video in Dubai, saying, “I was walking on Sheikh Zayed Road and performing emotional scenes while people from different countries were watching, and once I got done with the shots, they all clapped, which was truly amazing. Also, I performed drunken scenes on the streets of Dubai was something I’d never done.” The song is out now.