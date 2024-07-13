It's a film based on facts: Actor Hitu Kanodia on 'Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra'

NEW DELHI: Looking forward to the release of his film "Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra", actor Hitu Kanodia on Saturday said the intention of the cast and crew is to present facts and not "excite" the audience.

Directed by M K Shivaaksh and produced by BJ Purohit, the film is based on the events surrounding the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

At a press conference here, Kanodia said the film's director researched the subject for five years before embarking on the project.

"We didn't want to excite people in any way, we just wanted to get to the truth of the whole incident... It is a fact-based film. We are happy we did this film...

"We are 22 years late to make this picture, it should have been made back then... We are not biased about (the events in) this film, that's why the title is 'Accident Or Conspiracy'," the actor told reporters here.

Also present at the event were Shivaaksh, actors Denisha Ghumra, Akshita Namdev and Rajendra Tiwari.

Echoing similar sentiment, Namdev said the intention of the film was to bring the facts straight forward.

"We met people who lost their loved ones in the incident and the aftermath... We had to bring the story as it was," she added.

Billed as the story of pain, suffering and sacrifice, "Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra" will be released on July 19. It also stars Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Joshi.