"It carries a part of me": Tahira Kashyap on 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'

MUMBAI: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's directorial debut, 'Sharmajee ki Beti,' was unveiled at the Jio Mami Film Festival.

"Sharmajee ki Beti" is a heartwarming story that beautifully weaves together the complexities of family, identity, and relationships with women at the centre stage. The film received a standing ovation at the festival.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared, "Every character in 'Sharmajee ki Beti' carries a part of me. I have lived the stories of the women shown in the film. In every story, you feel that the characters have to deal with certain situations only because they are 'women.' I wanted to convey these stories in a quirky, humorous way. I did hear some giggles (during the screening), and am thankful to the audience for being able to resonate with these 'Betis.'"

She added, "Sharmajee Ki Beti," is a film written and directed by a woman but supported by men, which again shows the evolving perspective of society. I had fantastic collaborators and this is entirely a team effort. Today, the audiences are eager to see a film based on women, which again, is a monumental shift. My greatest hope is that this film continues to resonate with audiences, just as it has resonated within me."

Tahira's debut feature is a female-centric comedy-drama, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher and produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. Recently, it premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.