Is Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan a sequel to Vijay Antony’s Salim?

CHENNAI: Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan stars Vijay Antony and Megha Akash in the lead roles. The trailer hints that the film could be a sequel to Vijay Antony’s 2014 hit film, Salim. However, nothing is officially confirmed by the makers.



Vijay Milton is donning the role of both director and cinematographer. The film also features Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Daali Dhananjaya, Murali Sharma, Saranya Ponvannan, Pruthvi Ambaar and Thalaivasal Vijay in key roles.

Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan has a musical score by Achu Rajamani and Vijay Antony and KL Praveen as the editor. Infiniti Film Ventures is backing the film.

The film will hit the screens on August 2.