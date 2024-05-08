Iruvam shines at Cannes

CHENNAI: ManMar Games’s project Iruvam has been officially selected for the Cannes International Film Festival’s ‘Let’s Spook Cannes’ event. Among numerous global submissions, Iruvam stands as the sole representative from India.

It is a fusion of film and gaming. Set to be released in Tamil and English, the project offers a narrative where the viewer’s choices directly impact the storyline, leading to multiple possible endings.

Directed by Manoj Annadurai, and featuring Varsha Bollamma in a pivotal role, Iruvam is set to be unveiled at Cannes from May 17 to 20.