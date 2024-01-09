Inspired by 'Heeramandi' role, Richa advocates for preservation of classical dance in Indian cinema

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has expressed her concern about the lack of awareness and representation of Kathak, a classical dance style, in the film industry, especially in comparison to the prominence of Bharat Natyam among actresses from the South.



As a trained Kathak dancer, Richa has been dedicated to the art form since her childhood.

Richa shared: "Classical dance is not just a form of artistic expression; it's a representation of our rich cultural heritage. While actresses from the South often shine in Bharatanatyam, I am sometimes shocked to see the limited recognition that Kathak receives in our film industry. Kathak holds a special place in my heart, and my journey as a dancer has been a parallel pursuit alongside my acting career.”

"It's crucial for us to celebrate and preserve these classical dance forms to ensure they continue to enrich our cinematic landscape. I feel as many female actors should learn. Kathak is deeply expressive and even is often used as a medium to use facial expressions to communicate without speaking literal words, something we as actors often learn to do," she added.

