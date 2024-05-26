India shines bright: Highlights of Indian success at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Begin typing your search...

The 77th Cannes Film Festival was a remarkable event for India, showcasing the nation's cinematic brilliance and creative talent on an international stage.

Notable highlights of 77th Cannes Film Festival (ANI)

MUMBAI: The 77th Cannes Film Festival was a remarkable event for India, showcasing the nation's cinematic brilliance and creative talent on an international stage. Here's a roundup of the most notable highlights:

Historic Wins

Indian filmmakers and actors made a significant impact at Cannes this year. Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' clinched the prestigious Grand Prix award, making it the first Indian film in three decades to achieve this honour. Additionally, Anasuya Sengupta made history as the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress award for her exceptional performance in 'The Shameless.'

Indian Presence in Prestigious Sections

India's cinematic excellence was evident with multiple films featured in esteemed sections. Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' competed for the Palme d'Or, while Sandhya Suri's 'Santosh' was showcased in the Un Certain Regard section. Moreover, Chidanand S Naik’s 'Sunflowers Were First Ones To Know' and Mansi Maheshwari’s 'Bunnyhood' competed in the La Cinef section, highlighting India's diverse storytelling.

Santosh Sivan's Tribute

Celebrated cinematographer Santosh Sivan received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux tribute, a first for an Indian. His masterclass for Cannes delegates further cemented his legacy and influence in the world of cinematography.

An Indo-French Collaboration

'All We Imagine as Light' exemplifies the power of international collaboration, being co-produced by France's Petit Chaos and India's Chalk and Cheese Films. This partnership underscores the growing synergy between Indian and global cinema.

Honouring Indian Classics

Shyam Benegal's timeless classic 'Manthan,' starring the iconic Smita Patil, had a special screening at Cannes. This homage to Indian cinema came nearly 48 years after its original release, celebrating its enduring legacy and impact.

Emerging Talents

Nancy Tyagi, an influencer from Uttar Pradesh, captured global attention with her self-designed pink gown, showcasing India's vibrant fashion scene. Her moment in the spotlight reflected India's burgeoning influence in international fashion and creativity.

