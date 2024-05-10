India set to host 'Bharat Parv' at 77th Cannes Film Festival

NEW DELHI: It is a special year for India as it is set to host 'Bharat Parv' at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival for eminent dignitaries and delegates from around the world to showcase the myriad creative opportunities.

At the prestigious film gala, a delegation consisting of representatives from central and state governments, and members of the industry will showcase India's creative economy in Marche du Films through a series of significant initiatives, as per a statement by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

It will be for the first time that the country will host a 'Bharat Parv' at the Cannes Film Festival, to engage with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers, and sales agents from across the world and showcase the myriad creative opportunities and a rich bank of creative talent.

The official poster and trailer of the 55th India International Film Festival (IFFI) to be held in Goa on November 20-28, 2024 and will be unveiled at the Bharat Parv.

The Bharat Parv will also see the release of the 'Save the Date' for the 1st World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) to be hosted alongside the 55th IFFI.

The Bharat Pavilion at the 77th Cannes Film Festival at 108 Village International Riviera, will be inaugurated on May 15 in the presence of eminent film personalities, as per a statement by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The Bharat Pavilion at Cannes serves as a platform for the Indian film community to engage in various activities, including, fostering production collaborations, curated knowledge sessions, signing distribution deals, greenlighting scripts, B2B meetings, and networking with prominent entertainment and media players from around the world.

The Pavilion will be organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) as an industry partner.

A 'Bharat Stall' will be put in the Marche du Cannes through the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to provide the industry to connect & collaborate.

The Bharat Pavilion has been designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad.

It is christened 'The Sutradhara' to depict this year's theme of "Create in India".

At the festival, several Indian movies and productions will be showcased.

In the spotlight, filmmaker Payal Kapadia's magnum opus 'All We Imagine As Light,' poised to captivate audiences and vie for the prestigious Palme d'Or. Notably, this marks a significant milestone as an Indian title graces the Competition section of the Cannes Film Festival Official Selection, after three decades.

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's 'Santosh,' in Un Certain Regard.

Karan Kandhari's 'Sister Midnight' will be screened in Directors' Fortnight and Maisam Ali's compelling "In Retreat" in L'Acid.

A short film by Film and Television Institute of India students 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know' has been shortlisted in the La Cinef Competitive section.

ShyamBenegal's 'Manthan', a film focusing on the Amul dairy cooperative movement, will be presented in the Classics section, adding a touch of historical significance to the festival's Indian lineup.

The film reels were preserved for several decades in film vaults of NFDC-National Film Archive of India (NFAI), a unit of the Ministry, and have been restored by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHM).

National Award-winning cinematographer Santosh Sivan will be the recipient of the prestigious Pierre Angenieux tribute at the Cannes Film Festival. He will also deliver a masterclass for the Cannes delegates, becoming the first Indian to be honored with this distinction.

Many Indian states including Goa, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Delhi are likely to participate to help showcase India's diverse locations and film talent.

Interactive sessions at the Bharat Pavilion, organized throughout the festival, will cover topics such as incentives for creating in India, international collaboration in film festivals, India as a filming destination, and bilateral film co-productions between India and countries like Spain, the UK, and France, among others. These sessions aim to facilitate discussions, networking, and collaboration opportunities for filmmakers seeking to engage with the dynamic Indian film industry and international partners.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will open on May 14 and come to a close on May 25.