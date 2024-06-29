"Incredible journey": Sunidhi Chauhan on her new song 'Leta Jaijo Re'

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan in her latest release 'Leta Jaijo Re' takes listeners on a musical journey through Rajasthan.

'Leta Jaijo Re', takes her listeners through a journey spanning the dunes of Rajasthan with Shashwat Sachdev, Sunidhi Chauhan, The Manganiyar community, and the Kawa Brass Band.

This 26 artist ensemble revives timeless melodies celebrating Rajasthan's cultural heritage.

A legacy song of the Manganiyar community, Coke Studio Bharat's rendition of Leta Jaijo Re merges two iconic Rajasthani folk songs to celebrate the rich heritage.

The song's festive theme is inspired by Rajasthan's cultural diversity, vibrant costumes, distinctive music, and dance forms. 'Leta Jaijo Re' is set against the backdrop of a palatial haveli while celebrating the region's unmatched royalty and creates an atmosphere that echoes the energetic pulse of Rajasthan.

The music video for Leta Jaijo Re captures the essence and energy of a performance that pays homage to Rajasthan's cultural heritage.

National award-winning composer and producer, Shashwat Sachdev orchestrates the symphony, blending traditional and modern sounds to create a unique musical experience.

Sunidhi Chauhan, with her powerful voice and the Kawa Brass Band's spirited procession and the Manganiyars' powerful performances create an audio-visual spectacle.

Shashwat Sachdev shared his experience while shooting the song, "I am honored to present Leta Jaijo Re and to work with my Childhood hero Sunidhi Chauhan and my musician friends. This song is a beautiful blend of my childhood memories and of Rajasthan's rich musical heritage through contemporary sounds. Our aim was to create something that resonates with audiences today while paying tribute to my own heritage, my journey and timeless traditions of the Manganiyar community and the legacy of Indian music."

Sunidhi said in a statement, "Leta Jaijo Re with Coke Studio Bharat is truly close to my heart. Bringing this timeless folk tune to life was an incredible journey, especially with the beautiful collaboration of the Shashwat, Manganiyars from Rajasthan, Chotu Khan, and the Kawa Brass Band. This unique blend of talents brought a fresh and vibrant energy to the song, making this collaboration truly one-of-a-kind. We hope to connect with our audience on a soul level, sharing the joy and deep connection we felt while creating it.".