IIFA Awards announces Cinematic Kaleidoscope Of OTT and Digital Entertainment Awards

CHENNAI: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards has announced the IIFA Digital Content Awards. The Cinematic Kaleidoscope of OTT and Digital Entertainment OTT- IIFA Digital Content Awards promises to be a thrilling addition to the IIFA Weekend and Awards roster, recognising the talent and innovation that flourish in the OTT and Digital space. The event will thrive and expand their horizons through this exciting new endeavour ‘Where The Digital Realm Takes Centre Stage.’

The event will see the participation of talent from OTT platforms, creators, and notable figures from prominent media companies.

Talking about the event, Andre Timmins, the founder and director said, "The launch of the new IIFA Digital Awards in 2024 marks a significant step forward in our mission to embrace the future. Our objective is to recognize and honour the incredible talent that thrives in the digital landscape, keeping pace with the evolving trends of the entertainment industry.”

IIFA Digital Content Awards Award Categories include,

Film: Recognising the best original film produced for a digital streaming platform release and distribution.

Series: Recognising outstanding original series (all genres) produced for a digital streaming platform release and distribution.

Best Reality or Non scripted series: Awarding the best reality or non-scripted series on streaming platforms.

Best Docu-series/DocuFilm: Recognising documentary excellence created for a streaming platform.

Best Music/Soundtrack (Series/show/film/documentary): Honouring exceptional musical composition in digital content in any genre.