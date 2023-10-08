I have closely seen you transitioning: Saira Banu wishes Gauri Khan on birthday

MUMBAI: The enduring connection between the legendary actor Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu with Shah Rukh Khan and his family has been a source of warmth and affection. On the occasion of interior designer Gauri Khan's birthday, the veteran actor conveyed his heartfelt wishes by sharing a sweet note.

Taking to Instagram story, Banu shared a stunning picture of Gauri and penned a note.

She wrote, "Many happy returns of the day Gaurikhan! We both share the remarkable experience of being a superstar's spouse. I have closely seen you transitioning from a bubbly, effervescent young wife to an elegant, hardworking, and a trendsetting woman. The way you handle this precious feeling truly resonates with me." She also shared how Shah Rukh and Gauri have stood by Dilip Sahib and her in good and bad times.

"It brings back memories of my time with Dilip Sahib. @iamsrk and you have always stood by Dilip Sahib and me in good and bad times. Sending you an abundance of love and blessings on this special day," Banu added.

As Gauri Khan celebrate her birthday today. SRK's fans wished her in a very special way in Mumbai. They cut the cake which featured Gauri Khan as the queen and took a photo with a poster that read 'Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club Wishes Happy Birthday Gauri Khan'.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh first met Gauri in 1984, when he was all of 18. Gauri was just 14 at the time. He bumped into her at a party where she was dancing with her friend.

After Gauri spoke to him for 'more than three seconds', he felt 'encouraged' and wanted to date Gauri. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot on October 25, 1991. Six years after their wedding, Gauri and Shah Rukh welcomed their first son, Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan was born in 2000, while their youngest, son AbRam Khan, was born in 2013, via surrogacy.

Gauri is a film producer and interior designer. She has produced films including 'Main Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om', 'RaOne', and 'Chennai Express' under the production company Red Chillies Entertainment which she co-founded in 2002 with Shah Rukh Khan. She is also the co-producer of 'Jawan', which was released recently.