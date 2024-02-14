"I have always believed in playing women who are powerful": Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar is being lauded for her role as a journalist in her recent release 'Bhakshak'. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment production and explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice. In 'Bhakshak', Bhumi looks into a case of sexual assault of children at a girl's shelter home.

On receiving love from the audience, Bhumi said, "As an actor, nothing is more joyous than unanimous praise from the film industry, media and audience about one's performance. I'm very emotional and passionate about my work, every film of mine has a special place in my heart. For me, Bhakshak is at the top of that heap because of the powerful story that it is saying and also because I play a woman who is the agent of change."

She added, "That is rare in Indian cinema as very few films empower a woman be leaders of change, to be the ones who better society. I have always believed in playing women who are powerful, who contribute to nation building and who empower fellow women to stand up against injustice, and patriarchy and are vocal about their rights and needs."

Bhumi also thanked the makers for giving her an opportunity to headline 'Bhakshak'. "I thank my director Pulkit, Red Chillies and the writer Jyotsana Nath for giving me a project that has allowed me to act from my heart. I'm thrilled with the love that is coming my way. It tells me that I have picked a right project that has touched the hearts of people. It also tells me that people want to see me do meaningful stories that are content forward," she shared.

'Bhakshak' is currently streaming on Netflix.