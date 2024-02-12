Hug Day 2024: Iconic on-screen hugs in Bollywood films

CHENNAI: Valentine's Week celebrations continue with much pomp and fervor. It is a perfect time for to express your love through different gestures and one of them is hug.

Hugs are a sign of affection and love, and on this day, partners show their passion for one another by giving each other hugs. Hug Day is observed on February 12.

This tender, enchanted gesture has been utilized often in Indian movies and has the capacity to evoke the purest kind of love. So, on this hug day let us take a look at Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen hugs.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

Raj(SRK) and Simran’s (Kajol) hug in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ surely depicts the true feeling of love and warmth. When the duo reunited in the mustard fields of Punjab, the hugging scene between them stole many hearts. The music of a mandolin, combined with SRK's intense eyes and signature wide-spread arms, formed the ideal cinematic moment.

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in 'Veer-Zaara'

Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara’s (Preity Zinta) love story is among the most popular ones in Bollywood. The King of Romance flies to Pakistan just to meet his lady love, Zara. Zara's hug means everything to Veer since it demonstrates how much she loves him. This image still rules many people's emotions today and exemplifies why hugs are such a powerful symbol of love and compassion.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’

There are hugs, which are full of feelings hidden deep within our hearts. When Naina (Deepika Padukone) eventually decided to reveal her affections, Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) reciprocated them. However, she understood how important his dreams were to him, and she realized she had to let him leave to fulfil them. As a result, their hug demonstrated that if you love someone, you must let them go.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Jab We Met’

The on-screen chemistry between Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) is always adored by movie buffs. Aditya does everything for Geet so that she can meet her lover. However, when she understands there is only one man who has always been on her side, she hugs him tightly without even asking. The hug, which signified love and pure love, was the perfect finale to the film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in ‘Rockstar’

Heer (Nargis Fakhri) requests Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor), her real love, to hug her one more time. He gives her a tight, extended hug. You can almost sense the feelings that the couple is experiencing. We may never comprehend how Imtiaz Ali seamlessly incorporates every emotion into each scene of his films.