Hope Yuvan gives us a positive response: RK Suresh

CHENNAI: On Monday, actor-distributor RK Suresh put out a poster on his X handle, of his upcoming film Then Maavatam with Yuvan Shankar Raja as the music director. In a shocking turn of events, Yuvan replied to the post saying that he has not signed up for the film with RK Suresh.

The actor-distributor in a reply requested Yuvan to go through the agreement once again in which he had signed for a film as well as a concert. As there was an odd silence after that, DT Next contacted Yuvan and RK Suresh. While Yuvan hasn’t responded, RK Suresh said, “Yuvan’s response was shocking to me and I least expected him to do that.

He has signed one film with me as a composer and why couldn’t that be Then Maavatam? It is being produced by my sister. If Yuvan chooses not to do it, we will go with Imman.”

However, Suresh said that Yuvan’s commitment to do a film will stay as per the agreement. “He cannot back out of the commitment. When he was going through a setback in his career, I gave him Dharmadurai.

Then I also helped for Maamannan’s release that was struggling to see the light of the day for several years. I am disappointed this is all I get back. Now we have taken this up legally, his team has assured that they will respond to us. I hope that Yuvan gives us a positive response,” he added.