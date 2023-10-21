Hollywood celebs appeal for ceasefire between Israel-Hamas

LOS ANGELES: The current war between the state of Israel and the terrorist organisation Hamas has escalated to disastrous, and terrifying levels. Given the intensity of this conflict, various Hollywood celebrities such as Andrew Garfield, Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchette, Oscar Isaac, among many more have appealed for a ceasefire from both sides.



They signed a letter to US President Joe Biden to de-escalate this conflict as ‘devastating horrors’ have taken place, according to Variety.

“We ask that, as President of the United States, you call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost. More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.”

The letter, accessed by Variety, also read: “Beyond our pain and mourning for all of the people there and their loved ones around the world we are motivated by an unbending will to stand for our common humanity. We stand for freedom, justice, dignity and peace for all people – and a deep desire to stop more bloodshed.”

The war began when the Palestinian terrorist organisation launched its assault on Israel on October 7, by launching a barrage of missiles from the Gaza strip which led to the death of thousands.

This toll consisted of personnel from both the Israeli Defense Forces, Israeli citizens as well as many foreign citizens who were attending a music festival in the area.

Within 24 hours of the attack, Israeli Prime Minister declared war on Palestine and since then the IDF has engaged in massive conflict, neutralising many Hamas commanders, and flattening the Gaza strip completely with an onslaught of missiles.

After assaults from Hamas personnel, Israel also bombed the historic Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza, as well as a hospital. While the assault on the Church left several dead, with estimates ranging from dozens to even more, the attack on the Gaza Hospital left more than 500 dead including children.

While Palestine called this a war crime, the Israeli government countered the point by saying that the hospital was functioning as a weapons depot for Hamas soldiers who were using it as a base of their operations.