Hindi dubbed version of Dear Comrade crosses 400 million views on YouTube

CHENNAI: Celebrating the fifth anniversary of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Dear Comrade, the Hindi version of the film was released on YouTube recently. The video has reached 400 million views, signifying the charm of the film.

Dear Comrade revolves around an angry young man (played by Vijay Deverakonda) and a sensitive cricketer (Rashmika Mandanna), and how he supports her battle against injustice. The 2019 film was directed by Bharat Kamma.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has a few projects lined up for release including, The Girlfriend, Pushpa 2, Rainbow, Chhaava, Sikandar, Animal Park and Kubera. Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD as King Arjun.