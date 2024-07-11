'Heeramandi' star Taaha Shah Badussha meets 'lifelong idol' Tom Cruise

LONDON: "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" breakout star Taaha Shah Badussha had a 'pinch me' moment when he recently met Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise in London.

The 36-year-old actor, who visited a studio here, shared a photo and a video on Instagram with Cruise whom he described as his "lifelong idol".

"Pinch me! Just met my lifelong idol. The one and only Tom Cruise!" Badussha captioned his post in which he can be seen having a conversation with the "Mission: Impossible" star.

Badussha was all smiles as Cruise hugged the actor in the video.

Badussha shot to fame with his portrayal of a young, rebellious nawab called Tajdar Baloch in the Netflix period drama "Heeramandi", which marked the web series debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Meanwhile, Cruise will be next seen in "Mission: Impossible – 8". He recently attended the European premiere of the 2024 movie "Twisters" in London.