Harry Styles pauses concert so pregnant fan can use bathroom

LONDON: Singer Harry Styles is winning hearts with his super sweet gesture during the "Love on Tour" show at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker on Tuesday stopped his concert to let a pregnant woman use the restroom.

The heartfelt moment between Harry Styles and the woman named Sian was captured in a now-viral video during his performane, Page Six reported. The expectant mother originally caught Styles' attention from the crowd when she asked for help naming her baby. "That's a lot of pressure, Sian. You don't really want me to name it?" the pop star replied from the stage. "This could be quite fun though, couldn't it?" he added in excitement. "What's it gonna be? What's it gonna be? What's it gonna be?" But before the One Direction alum could weigh in on Sian's four options, she admitted that she needed to take a bathroom break. "I think we all agree that it's important that Sian goes for a wee, don't we?" Styles asked the audience.

As fans cheered, he told the mom-to-be, "I'm going to do this for one time. If you go for a wee, I'm going to stall."

After noticing her hesitation, the "Watermelon Sugar" musician, 29, doubled down on his promise to pause the show, adding, "Sian, you won't miss a thing. If you hurry up, you won't miss a thing." Styles then used the unplanned intermission to interact with the other concertgoers and read their signs. When Sian came strolling back into the arena, he began chanting, "Here she comes, here she comes." Style's gesture left fans in awe. "Awww...this is super cute, " a social media user commented. "Harry Styles stole my heart with this gesture," another one wrote

The "Love on Tour" concerts are known to have segments where Styles spotlights fan signs featuring proposals, coming out announcements or gender reveals. Last week, Styles helped a fan announce the sex of her baby during his London show on Jun. 14 at Wembley Stadium, New York Post reported. He popped a balloon filled with pink confetti on stage and revealed, "We're having a girl Wembley! I'm very excited."