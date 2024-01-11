Happy Lohri 2024: Bollywood songs to add to your playlist

NEW DELHI: Lohri, a Punjabi festival, celebrates the unity and bonding of friends and family, as well as traditional folk music and dance. This festival commemorates the ripening of winter crops and the start of a new harvesting season. But no celebration is complete without great music, so as the country celebrates Lohri on Sunday, check out some of the most popular tracks to add to your Lohri playlist.





Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve Sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar along with Udit Narayan and Gurdas Mann, the vibrant track from the filn ‘Veer – Zara’ is set in a Punjab village. In the song's video, we can see Pakistani Zara (Preity Zinta) dancing with Indian Veer (Shah Rukh Khan). The song will definitely help you unleash your dancing keeda during your Lohri celebrations.







Jalsa 2.0 The foot-tapping track from Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Mission Raniganj’ is perfect for all occasions to groove with your friends and family members. Sung by Satinder Sartaaj the song will help you unleash your dancing talent during your Lohri celebrations.







Laal Ghaghra The foot-tapping track 'Laal Ghaghra' featured Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar and was part of the blockbuster hit film 'Good Newwz'. The song commemorates a baby's first Lohri and depicts the event as a chance to get together.







Charha De Rang 'Charha De Rang' from Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' is another Lohri-themed song that will make you shake a leg with your loved one as the major portion of the song revolves around Bobby trying to woo his ladylove.







Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale Thanks to Gulzar for giving us this gem. Any get-together is incomplete without grooving to the beats of 'Chappa Chappa Charka Chale' from the film 'Maachis'. Set in the backdrop of Punjab militancy, the particular track depicts the softer side of militants, in the snow-capped Himalayas away from farms and fields of homeland, yearning for their beloveds.

























