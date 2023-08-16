'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' actress Geetanjali Mishra to explore Lucknow city

NEW DELHI: Actress Geetanjali Mishra's addition to 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', as the new Rajesh Singh (Rajjo), has sparked immense excitement among the audience.

And to meet her fans, she will visit the City of Nawabs, Lucknow, on August 18 and 19, where she plans to enjoy the local cuisine, explore historical monuments, shop in the famous market, and meet her beloved fans.

On her plan to visit Lucknow, Geetanjali shared: "I am excited as I return to the capital of Uttar Pradesh. This city holds a special place in my heart. Many of my close relatives also reside here. While I have visited this city numerous times, its gracious etiquette, captivating historical sites, lush gardens, and delectable cuisine continues to amaze me every time."

"This upcoming visit will be uniquely thrilling, as I will meet my fans as the new Rajesh of the show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'. The fact that people love this character adds to my excitement. Lucknow is popular for its warm and welcoming nature, so rather than feeling nervous, I am excited to connect with them," she added.

Geetanjali is also looking forward to immersing herself in exploring the city and indulging in extensive shopping at the renowned markets.

"I have a long list of requests from friends and family urging me to purchase the renowned Chikankari kurtis and sarees (laughs). I am excited to enhance my collection with exquisite jhumkas. After all, Rajesh and Geetanjali are obsessed with these beautiful earrings," she said.

Geetanjali has replaced Kamna Pathak for the role of Rajjo. Rajesh Singh is the 'Dabbang Dulhaniya' of the show's titular character of Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi).

Earlier, talking about her appearance, Geetanjali had shared: "Rajesh's appearance has always captivated me, particularly how she exudes a delightful blend of Dabbang attitude and grace adorned in those beautiful sarees. The combination of simple yet vibrant sarees and subtle makeup is simply perfect! The creative team have retained the character's authentic and iconic look with no drastic changes. Nevertheless, each actor brings unique nuances to a role, setting them apart and enhancing their portrayal."

"Stepping into such big shoes is a significant responsibility, as the character is widely adored for her catchphrases and distinctive appearance. I aim to do justice to this beloved character and make her my own," she said.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs Monday to Friday on &TV.