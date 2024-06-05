Hailey Bieber flaunts baby bump in mirror selfie, looks all prepared to become a mother

LOS ANGELES: Hailey Bieber, wife of singer Justin Bieber showed off her baby bump at the headquarters of her beauty brand.

Her skincare brand posted a carousel of pictures to their Instagram, featuring multiple photos of the pregnant founder, reports People magazine.

In a mirror selfie, Bieber, 27, can be seen showing off her belly and chic maternity style. She poses with her hand on her hip, wearing off-white, wide-leg pants and an elongated tube top set.

As per People, she completed the outfit with a brown Birkin bag and a pair of black sunglasses.

This is the first baby for Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber, 30. The couple announced in May that they are expecting, with a representative that the model was just over six months pregnant. Sharing a clip from their vow renewal on Instagram, Hailey sported a lacy white dress over her growing baby bump.

Photos also featured her and Justin standing in a field, with the musician placing his arms around his wife's belly. Since the announcement, the couple has posted many snaps of Hailey's baby bump.

In May, Justin shared a carousel post that featured photos of his wife’s stomach. “They wish baby, they wish,” his caption read as Hailey cradled her bump in a sheer black top.