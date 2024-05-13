GV Prakash, Saindhavi are separated for six months now

CHENNAI: National award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar and his wife Saindhavi are going through a separation. A source close to the couple confirmed this news. Other sources in the industry say that GV and Saindhavi, who were together for 11 years are in plans to get a divorce and an announcement is expected to be made on this soon. We also heard that the couple has been going through compatibility issues for quite some time now, and has been living apart from each other for six months now.



GV and Saindhavi tied the knot in 2013 and has a two-year-old daughter named Anvi.