Guru Purnima 2024: Films that celebrate student-mentor bond

NEW DELHI: Guru Purnima is an auspicious festival which is dedicated to our teachers and mentors. The day is observed to honour their contribution and guidance in our life to make it better. It is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha. Bollywood has produced several movies that beautifully portrayed student-mentor bond.

'Super 30' Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Anand Kumar, a mathematician who mentors underprivileged students to help them crack the prestigious IIT entrance exams.

'Taare Zameen Par' Talking about the guru-shishya bond, how can we forget about Aamir Khan’s directorial film ‘Taare Zameena Par’? It is the story of a dyslexic child and his art teacher who helps him overcome his learning difficulties. Released in the year 2007 the film received massive responses from the audience.

'Black’ Under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The film centres on the bond between a teacher who helps a blind and deaf girl overcome the obstacles posed by her disability.

'Iqbal' 'Iqbal' is a touching movie that revolves around a deaf and mute aspiring cricketer and his mentor. The teacher role is played by Naseeruddin Shah, who guides him in pursuing his dreams of playing for the Indian cricket team.

‘Hichki’ ‘Hichki’ examines her attempts to establish a rapport with her students and support them in overcoming obstacles of their own. Playing a teacher with Tourette syndrome, Rani Mukerji takes on the task of instructing a group of underprivileged students.