Gurmeet Choudhary drives around SRK's 'Mannat' when he feels low

MUMBAI: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who will be soon seen essaying the role of the warrior-king Maharana Pratap in the upcoming period series 'Maharana', has shared that whenever he feels low, he drives around the house of the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to get a dose of motivation.



Gurmeet Choudhary has been vocal about his love for SRK and how the superstar is the guiding force behind his dreams and aspirations. From humble beginnings to unparalleled stardom, Shah Rukh's story resonates deeply with Gurmeet whose fame came to him with a lot of hard work and dedication.



Talking about SRK, the actor said, "My favourite actor is Shah Rukh Khan. The aura he has in himself, inspires a lot of people. Today also, it's unknown to many people that when I feel low, I drive around his bungalow to get that spark of inspiration".



He further mentioned, "It may happen that I don't meet him, but driving by his bungalow and being around his aura gives me a lot of strength. The things which he does and his journey is of utmost dedication. If you listen to his interview, you will learn a lot of things from that. Not only acting but also you will learn life lessons from him."



Meanwhile, 'Maharana' will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

