Going to experiment with different genres in 2024: Ayushmann Khurrana

CHENNAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana said that he will experiment with a “lot of genres” and consolidate his status as a theatrical hero for his audience in 2024.

Ayushmann said, “I am going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering quality theatrical experience to the audience. I’m currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres.”

He added, “Delivering a shared community watching experience has always been my priority as an entertainer. My next set of films will reflect my theatrical content choices as an audience. I have always chosen my films keeping in mind the movies I would like to watch in cinemas.”

Ayushmann has multiple projects in the bag already but has not revealed the details as there is a plan to announce these films individually.

The actor further said, “In 2024, I’m going to follow my gut even more. I’m thrilled to share my line up with all of you and the reveal will happen in due course of time because each one of these films deserves a big announcement.”