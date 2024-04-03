Begin typing your search...

G.O.A.T Wishes Prabhudeva on his b'day with a special poster

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time, aka 'G.O.A.T' movie team wishes dance master Prabhudeva.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 April 2024 11:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-03 12:20:36.0  )
Prabhudeva Birthday special poster (Photo: X)

CHENNAI: Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time, aka 'G.O.A.T' movie team wishes dance master Prabhudeva a very happy birthday with a special poster.

Taking on X, the makers wrote, The Team #TheGreatestOfAllTime wishing @PDdancing master, a Happiest birthday #AGS25 #Thalapathy68 @actorvijay @ags_production #KalpathiSAghoram #KalpathiSGanesh #KalpathiSSuresh @vp_offl @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @venkat_manickam

@malinavin @thisisysr @PharsFilm @TSeries @onlynikil @RIAZtheboss

The movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu, and is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.

The cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Mic Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Laila, Sneha and Trisha, playing a important cameo appearances.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film and Siddhartha Nuni handles the camera.

Online Desk

