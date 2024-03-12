"Glad to join forces": Salman Khan announces new film with Sajid Nadiadwala, director AR Murugadoss

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is all set to join forces with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for a very exciting film.

Salman always has something special to excite his fans. Yet again the superstar is all set to come back on EID 2025.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman treated fans with this special announcement and captioned the post, which read, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025."

Salman has a longstanding collaboration of delivering blockbusters with producer Sajid Nadiadwala with films like 'Judwaa', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and 'Kick' just to name a few.

After Kick the audience was waiting for this collaboration.

On the other hand, AR Murugadoss is a name behind films like, 'Ghajini', 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty', and many more in the Tamil film industry.

AR Murugadoss made the first Hindi film 'Ghajini' which crossed Rs100 Crore at the box office, and the producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala gave the Rs 200 Crore film with Salman Khan in Kick.

Reportedly, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are joining forces once again, this time for the sequel to the hit movie 'Kick 2'. While Kick was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the sequel will be helmed by AR Murugadoss.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently basking in the success of his action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'.However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.