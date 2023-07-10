‘Ghoomer’ to open 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Begin typing your search...

The film tells the story of a paraplegic sports person portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan.

ByIANSIANS|10 July 2023 8:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-10 08:30:13.0  )
MUMBAI: The upcoming film 'Ghoomer', which stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi, is set to open the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The festival is set to be held from August 11 to August 20, 2023.

The film tells the story of a paraplegic sports person portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The film has been directed by R. Balki, who is known for his emotionally charged narratives.

R. Balki and Abhishek Bachchan said in a joint statement: "It's indeed an honour and pleasure for us that 'Ghoomer' will be the opening film at the IFFM. 'Ghoomer' is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. It is a tribute to Sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It's only fitting for a film that believes that 'Sport makes life worth living' to be launched in the Sport capital of the world, Australia, land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of 'Ghoomer'."

GhoomerIndian Film Festival of MelbourneAbhishek BachchanSaiyami Kher
