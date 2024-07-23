From 'Harry Potter' to 'Merrily We Roll Along,' a look at Daniel Radcliffe’s versatile performances

MUMBAI: Happy Birthday to the boy who lived (and continues to live it up in Hollywood!) Daniel Radcliffe has skillfully shed the Harry Potter mantle, taking on a diverse range of characters that showcase his undeniable talent. Radcliffe celebrates another year today, and what better way to mark the occasion than by revisiting his impressive filmography that proves there's more to him than just the iconic wizarding hero.

The Romantic Weirdo: 'Swiss Army Man' (2016) Who knew a flatulent corpse played by Radcliffe could be so hilarious and oddly heartwarming? This dark comedy throws him alongside Paul Dano in a bizarre yet strangely beautiful story.

The Undercover Agent: 'Imperium' (2016) Radcliffe trades wands for white supremacy in this chilling thriller. He goes undercover in a neo-Nazi organisation, delivering a performance that's both believable and unsettling.

The Misguided Soul: 'Guns Akimbo' (2019) This action-comedy is anything but ordinary. Radcliffe portrays a reclusive video game developer who wakes up to find guns bolted to his hands. Prepare for laughs, violence, and a surprisingly emotional core.

The Historical Figure: 'Kill Your Darlings' (2013) Step back in time with this biographical drama. Radcliffe embodies the young Allen Ginsberg, exploring the Beat Generation and the birth of a counterculture legend.