From 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', best rom-coms you will love to watch

MUMBAI: While action, suspense, and horror films are beloved by many, romantic comedies truly resonate with certain people. It makes us yearn for some corny, guilt-free real-life love. After a long day at work, sometimes all you need is a good movie with a nice ending. These films bring back a lot of memories and if you haven't appreciated these flicks, you can't call yourself a Bollywood aficionado—you know deep down that everyone has. Let us take a look at some rom-coms of Bollywood.

Band Baaja Baaraat Maneesh Sharma’s ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ is a 2010 romantic comedy starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. The narrative centres on the lives of business partners Bittoo Sharma (Ranveer) and Shruti Kakkar (Anushka), who launch Shaadi Mubarak, a wedding planning company. Everything is going well for the firm, but when Shruti develops feelings for her business colleague Bittoo, things take a turn for the worse.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Ayan Mukerji directorial ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapoor can never be forgotten. The plot focuses on Kabir (Ranbir) and Naina (Deepika), who are school classmates, reuniting during a hiking trip. Naina falls in love with Bunny. The film effectively depicts friendship and passion.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are among the best actors. This movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is undoubtedly one of the best rom-coms. The tale revolves around Kavya Pratap Singh (Alia), who is set to marry NRI Angad (Sidharth). She visits Delhi for wedding shopping but falls in love with Humpty Sharma (Varun), a carefree man. ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ is full of humour and cuteness, and you'll like watching it.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani The film tells the story of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia), who are opposed and must obtain the favour of their families before they can be together. Their roller coaster ride is laced with laughter and love. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.