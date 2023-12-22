Festival celebrates South Indian folk arts

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated Margazhi Village Festival will be held till January 28 at the DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum in Muttukadu.

The festival presents traditional performing arts usually associated with weddings and temple festivals.

The Margazhi Village Festival will have a lively array of performances by troupes from different corners of South India. This year's lineup includes Singarimelam from Kerala, Tappeta Gullu from Andhra Pradesh, Pooja Kunitha from Karnataka, Kavadiattam from Tamil Nadu, and Lambani from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Kavadiattam

The festival aims to unite people from southern states, showcasing the rich cultural identities ingrained in regional performances.



Singarimelam which will be held till December 24 features chenda, ilathalam, and kuzhal, creating a festive atmosphere. Andhra’s folk dance Tappeta Gullu often performed during festivals will be featured at the festival from December 27 to 31.

Talented dancers from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana will be performing Pooja Kunitha, Kavadiattam, and Lambani respectfully at the museum premises.