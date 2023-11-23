"Feeling much better": Suriya about the injury on Kanguva sets

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya, who had escaped without any injury on the sets of Kanguva on Thursday has given an update on his X platform stating, ''Dear Friends, well wishers & my #AnbaanaFans



Heartfelt thanks for the outpouring ‘get well soon’ msgs.. feeling much better.. always grateful for all your love :)''.

Heartfelt thanks for the outpouring ‘get well soon’ msgs.. feeling much better.. always grateful for all your love :) — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 23, 2023

Earlier in the day, a rope camera had collapsed while shooting on the sets of Siruthai Siva's Kanguva.



The film was being shot at EVP film city in Chennai's outskirts.

The Nazarathpet police are on the location to probe the incident.



