"Feeling much better": Suriya about the injury on Kanguva sets
Earlier in the day, a rope camera had collapsed while shooting on the sets of Siruthai Siva's Kanguva.
CHENNAI: Actor Suriya, who had escaped without any injury on the sets of Kanguva on Thursday has given an update on his X platform stating, ''Dear Friends, well wishers & my #AnbaanaFans
Heartfelt thanks for the outpouring ‘get well soon’ msgs.. feeling much better.. always grateful for all your love :)''.
The film was being shot at EVP film city in Chennai's outskirts.
The Nazarathpet police are on the location to probe the incident.
