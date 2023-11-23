Begin typing your search...

"Feeling much better": Suriya about the injury on Kanguva sets

Earlier in the day, a rope camera had collapsed while shooting on the sets of Siruthai Siva's Kanguva.

23 Nov 2023
Feeling much better: Suriya about the injury on Kanguva sets
Suriya, official poster of ‘Kanguva’ (Image: Instagram)

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya, who had escaped without any injury on the sets of Kanguva on Thursday has given an update on his X platform stating, ''Dear Friends, well wishers & my #AnbaanaFans

Heartfelt thanks for the outpouring ‘get well soon’ msgs.. feeling much better.. always grateful for all your love :)''.

Earlier in the day, a rope camera had collapsed while shooting on the sets of Siruthai Siva's Kanguva.

The film was being shot at EVP film city in Chennai's outskirts.

The Nazarathpet police are on the location to probe the incident.


cinemaKanguva shooting spotKanguva shooting spot accidentKanguva accidentactor SuriyaSuriya accidentKanguva shootingSiruthai SivaEVP film cityEVPSuriya update
Online Desk

