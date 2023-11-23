Accident in Kanguva shooting spot; Suriya escapes without injuries

CHENNAI: The sets of Siruthai Siva's Kanguva turned frenetic as the rope camera collapsed while shooting on Thursday. However, the film's lead actor Suriya has escaped without any injury.

The film was being shot at EVP film city in Chennai's outskirts.

This on-set accident follows the suit of accidents in the sets of Mark Antony and Indian 2 in the recent times.

The Nazarathpet police are on the location to probe the incident.

More details to follow