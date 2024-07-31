Exclusive | 'I'm very much in town; wasn't called for dubbing, promotions': Abarnathi responds to Suresh Kamatchi's claims

CHENNAI: Actor Abarnathi, known for doing offbeat films like Jail, Thaen, and Irugapattru will next be seen playing a sanitation worker in director Shree Vetri's Narkarappor. However, at a promotional event for the film which took place in Chennai on Tuesday, Abarnathi wasn't seen on stage with the rest of the cast and crew. When producer Suresh Kamatchi took to the stage, he lashed out on Abarnathi for not participating in the film's promotions.

He said at the event, "Abarnathi had demanded Rs 3 lakh to attend the event. After a couple of days, she dialled up and apologised for her actions." Suresh then went on to ask if the actor would be arriving at the event but when he learnt that she was out of town, he replied, "Let her be out of town. The industry does not need actors like her."

When DT Next reached out to Abarnathi, she told us, "I am very much in town and I wasn't invited for the promotions or for the dubbing. It is illogical to even demand Rs 3 lakh to attend promotions. My salary for the movie is also pending. That's about it."

Narkarappor is produced by S Velayutham. It stars Lingesh and Abarnathi in lead roles. Actors Aswin, Suresh Menon, and Tamilarasi play important roles.

The film's music composer is Dinesh Antony while the cinematographers are Arjun Ravi and Gnanasekar R S, and the editor is Ranjeet CK.

Narkarappor will hit the screens on August 9.