Exclusive: Ajith's 'VidaaMuyarchi' team to leave for Azerbaijan on June 20; a Deepavali release 'likely'

CHENNAI: There has been a lot of speculation surrounding 'Thala' Ajith Kumar's 62nd film 'VidaaMuyarchi'. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film is nearing completion. The exclusive update we have from the film is that the team is all set to shoot its final schedule.



Tinseltown sources told DT Next, "The team will leave for Azerbaijan from Chennai on June 20. The shooting will commence in the Asian town of Baku from June 24."

'VidaaMuyarchi' makers have planned to shoot for 30 days in a single stretch and wrap up the film.

Actor Ajith has been shooting for 'VidaaMuyarchi' and 'Good Bad Ugly', simultaneously. His last release was 'Thunivu' in January 2023.

However, it looks like his fans will get to see two films of his in a quick span of time.

While it has already been announced that the Adhik Ravichandran directorial 'Good Bad Ugly' will be a Pongal release, we heard that 'VidaaMuyarchi' could likely take the Deepavali festive slot. Sources told us that "if things fall into place and the post-production is completed on time, 'VidaaMuyarchi' will release for Deepavali this year."

Meanwhile, Ajith took a spiritual visit to Tirupati recently. Pictures shared on social media showed the veshti-clad actor being gifted a small idol of Lord Venkateshwara by a fan.