Actor Ajith visits Tirupati; receives special gift from a fan

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar on Monday visited the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala and performed the Suprabhatam seva, the first pre-dawn seva in the Tirumala Tirupati temple.

The actor who visited the temple early in the morning was spotted by a fan who clicked a picture with him and gifted a 'Perumal' statue to the actor. This photo has gone viral all over social media.

Ajith is currently working on the film 'Vidaamuyarchi', directed by Magiz Thirumeni which has been in production for over a year.

Recently, his first look from the film 'Good Bad Ugly' was released on his birthday where he was seen displaying three different emotions, triggering speculation of him playing a triple role.

'Good Bad Ugly' is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is all set to release in Pongal 2025.