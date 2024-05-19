Ajith turns funky in Good Bad Ugly's first look poster; triple role in the offing?

CHENNAI: In a surprise move, the makers of Ajith’s 63rd film Good Bad Ugly unveiled the first look poster a few minutes ago. Ajith fans are overjoyed as it is quite unusual for an Ajith film to treat them with such constant updates.

In the poster Ajith is seen wearing a green miami shirt and a full sleeve tattoo. He is seen leaning on a table that has pistols and knuckle dusters. The actor is seen in three different emotions, which again raises the question of him playing a triple role in the film.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the shoot of Good Bad Ugly has been progressing at a rapid pace in Hyderabad, since May 10. The exclusive update from the film is that the makers have been shooting a massive stunt sequence featuring Ajith.

We also hear that the actor has been performing a high risk stunt sequence sans a body double and his cues have enthralled the workers who are watching him perform stunts. “Mythri Movie Makers have been shooting for the film in a grand scale.

The shoot has been progressing across three different sets across Hyderabad simultaneously as Ajith and Adhik are juggling across sets at a rapid pace to finish off a major chunk of portions in the first schedule. A lot of workers from Hyderabad are working round the clock to finish set works for the film,” a source from the unit told DT Next. This film will also mark Ajith’s major release in the Telugu market for Pongal 2025.

Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music while Abinandhan Ramanujam, who worked with Adhik in Mark Antony is the cinematographer.