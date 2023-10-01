‘Every sip worth the wait’, says Abhishek Bachchan on ‘Coffee Day’

MUMBAI: On the occasion of “International Coffee Day” on Sunday, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a social media post, expressing his fond love for the beverage.



“International Coffee Day” is celebrated to promote coffee as a beverage. This day is also used to promote fair trade coffee, and to raise awareness for the plight of the coffee growers. On this day, many businesses offer free or discounted cups of coffee.

Taking to photo-sharing application, Abhishek shared a string of photos, wherein he can be seen in a deep thought.

The first photo has a note, which reads as: “on the way…”.

The second picture, which is a still from his project, features him in an irritated mood. The note reads: “Still on the way…”

The last picture shows him drinking a cup of coffee in a copper glass. The note read: “delivered!”

Abhishek captioned the post as: “every sip worth the wait. #internationalcoffeeday”.

Fans wrote: “coffee- sip of sweetness”, “happy october”, “your humour”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in ‘Ghoomer’. Directed by R Balki, the sports drama film also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. In ‘Ghoomer’, Saiyami plays a paraplegic sportsperson.

The story revolves around Anina (Saiyami), a young woman batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut.

An unsympathetic, failed and frustrated cricketer enters her life, gives her a new dream and transforms her fate by the most innovative training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler. 'Ghoomer' is the new style of bowling they invent to bamboozle the opposition.