‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

Washington DC: Hollywood actor Angus Cloud, best known for playing the role of Fezco O’Neill in the popular show ‘Euphoria’, passed away on Monday in Oakland, California at the age of 25. According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the Oakland Fire Dept. said it responded to a medical emergency at approximately 11:30 a.m., and the patient was “already deceased.” The cause of death was unknown, the fire department said. The Oakland Police Dept. confirmed that it remains an “active death investigation.”

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement, adding, “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence", reported Variety. The statement added, “We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.” Taking to Twitter, a spokesperson from team ‘Euphoria’ mourned the actor's demise, saying, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud rose to prominence playing Fez on HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama series ‘Euphoria.’ He was the main character in the show’s first two seasons. His other acting credits included the films ‘North Hollywood’ (2021) and ‘The Line’ (2023),” as per Variety.