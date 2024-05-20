Entertainment on your home screen now with ‘Thanthi One’

CHENNAI: The Daily Thanthi group proudly unveils its latest venture, ‘Thanthi One’ on May 19th, 2024, a dynamic addition to the Tamil entertainment sphere. Building on the success of its flagship Tamil daily newspaper – Daily Thanthi, and its acclaimed Tamil News TV channel - Thanthi TV and Radio - Hello FM, the group now ventures into the realm of general entertainment with Thanthi One.

Thanthi One sets itself apart by offering free access to its diverse content across multiple platforms including television, YouTube, web, and mobile app.

Presenting a unique hourly format featuring daily and weekly programs. Starting from Coffee with Kadavul (6AM – 9AM) comprising three marquee properties Bala Krishna, Ganapathiye Varuvaai and Veera Anjaneya; Evergreen Pudhaiyalgal (12PM – 3PM) feat. Nostalgic serials namely Ilavarasi, Thamarai and Chellame edited for fast paced storyline and colour enhanced output. Mega Dramas (6PM - 8PM) consisting of weekly drops, the magnum opus of Indian TV Ficion Porus (8PM - 9PM) and Super Hit Cinema (9 PM – 12AM) comprising a new movie every night, and a lot more.