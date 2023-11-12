Emmy-Winning director Robert Butler passes away at 95

LOS ANGELES: Veteran television director Robert Butler is no more. As per Variety, Butler, the co-creator of 'Remington Steele', died on November 3 in Los Angeles. He was 95.

Butler's career spanned nearly five decades, during which he directed many notable series, including "Hennesey," "Star Trek," "Batman," "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "Bonanza," "The Twilight Zone," "Gunsmoke," "Hawaii Five-O" and more.

He won three Primetime Emmy Awards: two for "The Blue Knight" in 1974 and the other for "Hill Street Blues" in 1981. He also received Emmy nominations for episodes of "Moonlighting," "Sirens" and "Lois & Clark The Adventures of Superman." Butler and Michael Gleason co-created "Remington Steele," starring Pierce Brosnan and Stephanie Zimbalist, which ran from 1982 to 1987 on NBC.

Butler directed five episodes of the detective procedural series between 1982 and 1983, including the pilot. "Now You See Him, Now You Don't," "The Barefoot Executive," "Scandalous John" and Disney's "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes" were also directed by him.

Butler is survived by his wife Adrienne Hepburn, his son and daughter, and his grandsons Rainer and Liam.