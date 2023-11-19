Emma Stone to host ‘SNL’ with Noah Kahan as musical guest

LOS ANGELES: Actress Emma Stone will host ‘Saturday Night Live’ on December 2 with Noah Kahan as her musical guest.

She is currently starring in the Showtime TV series ‘The Curse’ with Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, reports ‘Variety’. She plays a home improvement TV host who gets cursed by a child along with her husband, played by Fielder.

She also stars in the awards season contender ‘Poor Things’, a Frankenstein-esque black comedy by Yorgos Lanthimos. Stone plays a woman named Bella who is brought back to life by a mad scientist and learns how to be human. Kahan is an indie folk singer who just received a Grammy nomination for best new artiste.

As per ‘Variety’, Hollywood star Jason Momoa is hosting the latest ‘Saturday Night Live; ahead of his new DC movie, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, which is swimming to theatres on December 22.

It’s the long awaited sequel to his first ‘Aquaman’ film from 2018 that was a hit with fans and grossed more than $1 billion at the box office. Momoa previously hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2018, his hosting debut, with Mumford and Sons as his musical guest.

In addition to the ‘Aquaman’ sequel, Momoa appeared as the colourful villain Dante Reyes in Universal’s ‘Fast X’ earlier this year. He also reprised his Aquaman role in the post-credits scene of ‘The Flash’. This season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ has so far had Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, Nate Bargatze and Timothee Chalamet as hosts, plus Ice Spice, the Foo Fighters and Boygenius as musical guests.