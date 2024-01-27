Election Commission collaborates with Rajkumar Hirani for short film on voter awareness

MUMBAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has collaborated with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for a short film to spread awareness about voting.

Titled "My Vote My Duty", the short is compiled from video messages by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar as well as actors Rajkummar Rao, Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan, Raveena Tandon, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Bhumi Pednekar and Mona Singh.

Hirani, who most recently directed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dunki", has produced the short film, which was shared by the ECI on its official handle on microblogging site X on National Voters' Day on Thursday. It is directed by Sanjiv Kishinchandani.

"A short film 'My Vote My Duty' produced by #ECI in association with @RajkumarHirani featuring several renowned celebrities on the theme 'Value of one vote' was released on #NVD2024," read the tweet.

The film aims to address attitudinal barriers such as indifference and apathy, and inspire citizens to recognise the significance of their votes.

"The most important task in voting. Let's support the country, let's vote for the country," Tandon said in the video.

Tendulkar said, "Election day is not a day off. It's a day of duty." Kaushal and Singh urged the citizens to check their names in the voter list through the Voter Service Portal.

The celebrities then urged the people to fulfil their duty as voting is considered a symbol of pride in a democracy.