Eid vaazhthukaludan: Actor Vijay's G.O.A.T arrives on September 5

CHENNAI: An hour ago, DT Next confirmed that the release date of Vijay's upcoming film, The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT, will be announced by the makers.

Now, actor Vijay on his X account put out a new poster of the film in which the release date has been announced as September 5. The movie will hit the screens on the festival day of Vinayaga Chathurthi. In the poster, a bespectacled Vijay is seen wearing a checked shirt while "SEPTEMBER FIFTH" was seen in a vertically running font.

Following him, director Venkat Prabhu too announced saying, "Eid vaazhthukaludan.. vinayaga chathurthi ku varrom #TheGreatestOfAllTime from SEPTEMBER 5th!! Namma #Thalapathy ku #WhistlePodu @actorvijay @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @thisisysr #TheGOAT #aVPhero" (sic).



Produced by AGS Entertainment, The Greatest of All Time has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who worked with Vijay in Pudhiya Geethai.

The film also stars Prabhudeva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Vaibhav.

Trisha will be seen in a cameo in the film.